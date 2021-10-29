Simmons First National Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 153.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 345,448 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1,034.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 332,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,650,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,834,000 after acquiring an additional 276,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

