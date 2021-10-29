MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €242.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €242.00 ($284.71) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €187.45 ($220.53) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €196.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €203.46.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

