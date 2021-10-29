Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 162,518 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 324.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,518 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPAA stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $361.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.80. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

