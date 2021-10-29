Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,673 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.79% of RE/MAX worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $31.74 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $599.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 1.48.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

