Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,687,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 120,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $305.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

