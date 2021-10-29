Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$145.65

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$146.29.

CNR has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

TSE CNR opened at C$164.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$145.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.61. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$116.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

