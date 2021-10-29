Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives $10.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after buying an additional 301,809 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coty by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,159,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,866,000 after purchasing an additional 498,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

