Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. MidWestOne Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MOFG opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $491.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

