Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

TER has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.33.

Shares of TER opened at $137.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $85.08 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

