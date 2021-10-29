Dent Achieves Market Cap of $556.66 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Dent has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $556.66 million and approximately $63.40 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00243817 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00099007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Dent

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

