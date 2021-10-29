Landbox (LAND) Market Cap Hits $144,052.98

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $144,052.98 and $1,561.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,211.27 or 1.00242068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.34 or 0.07032579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022789 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

