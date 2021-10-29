Prosper (PROS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.15 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003679 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00061034 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002662 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010628 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002131 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

