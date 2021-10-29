Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.88.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $93.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $64.56 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.