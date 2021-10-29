Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pigeon from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.

Get Pigeon alerts:

PGENY stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. Pigeon has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.