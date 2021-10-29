Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.54.

MSI opened at $247.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $156.30 and a 1-year high of $251.45. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

