Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $194.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.

COF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

COF stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

