Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $194.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the stock’s previous close.
COF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.
COF stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95.
In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
