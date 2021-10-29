Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 7.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

