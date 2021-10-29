New BitShares 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.14 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. New BitShares has a market cap of $50.24 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,139.68 or 0.99834562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.55 or 0.07022338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00023251 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.