Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target increased by Barclays from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SLAB. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of SLAB opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.30 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $96.78 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.66.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 65,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 5.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

