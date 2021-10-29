Barclays Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $227.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $192.00 to $227.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CB. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.67.

Shares of CB stock opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

