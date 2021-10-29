Foxtons Group’s (FOXT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

Shares of FOXT stock opened at GBX 46.57 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42. The firm has a market cap of £149.94 million and a PE ratio of -95.90. Foxtons Group has a 12 month low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99).

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

