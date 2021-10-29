International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 219.09 ($2.86).

IAG opened at GBX 162.16 ($2.12) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The firm has a market cap of £8.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

