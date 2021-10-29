Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €52.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.60 ($57.17).

FRA FRE opened at €40.11 ($47.19) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.94 and a 200-day moving average of €43.15.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

