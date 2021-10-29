Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €158.64 ($186.63).

Shares of WCH opened at €153.45 ($180.53) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 1 year high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €149.83 and a 200-day moving average of €136.65.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

