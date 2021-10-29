BTC Lite (BTCL) Market Capitalization Hits $22,798.07

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $22,798.07 and $575.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00232528 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00099154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

