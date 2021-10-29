Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,185,000 after buying an additional 369,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,182,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,861,000 after acquiring an additional 107,959 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,647,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after purchasing an additional 377,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,593,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 224,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,290,000 after acquiring an additional 92,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

