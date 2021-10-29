Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has raised its dividend payment by 29.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $283,220 in the last ninety days. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

