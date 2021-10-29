Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Black Stone Minerals has decreased its dividend by 43.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 155.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Shares of BSM stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.51% of Black Stone Minerals worth $33,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.