Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) to Issue $0.04 Semi-Annual Dividend

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Dover Motorsports has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years. Dover Motorsports has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

DVD stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. Dover Motorsports has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

