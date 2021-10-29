Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Lowered to “Reduce” at Erste Group

Erste Group downgraded shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Eurocash stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Eurocash has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.18.
