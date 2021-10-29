Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) Lowered to “Reduce” at Erste Group

Erste Group downgraded shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHF) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Eurocash stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. Eurocash has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.18.

About Eurocash

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

