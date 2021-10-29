Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.58.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $116.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $1,263,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,714,142.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.