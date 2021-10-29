Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of CCNE opened at $25.12 on Thursday. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $424.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other CNB Financial news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $555,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

