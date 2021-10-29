Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BDNNY opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.10. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

