NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Cut to Neutral at BWS Financial

BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BWS Financial currently has $30.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $927.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,854 shares of company stock worth $2,678,496. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

