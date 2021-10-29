Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

MEDP stock opened at $219.71 on Friday. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $108.98 and a fifty-two week high of $219.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,157 shares of company stock worth $9,137,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

