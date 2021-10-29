DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $576.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $576.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.00% from the stock’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.20.

Shares of DXCM opened at $570.32 on Friday. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $579.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $535.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.53. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

