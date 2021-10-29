Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Lowered to $80.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WDC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.