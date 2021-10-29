Andra AP fonden Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNY opened at $162.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $170.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALNY. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.62.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

