Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pool by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pool by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $506.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $469.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.61. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $517.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total value of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $18,604,644 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

