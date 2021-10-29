Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 651,942 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Hologic worth $74,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 224,468 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 911,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,816,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

