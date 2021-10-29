Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $1,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,390 shares of company stock worth $3,274,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $72.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,631.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

