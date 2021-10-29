Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $341,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,237,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,683,000 after buying an additional 570,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,885,000 after buying an additional 275,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 861,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,162,000 after buying an additional 172,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $144.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.