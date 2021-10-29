Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.02.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,381.09. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

