Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,425,000 after buying an additional 227,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after buying an additional 128,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $9,909,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $261.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $268.44. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

