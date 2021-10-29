VIMworld Trading Down 14.6% This Week (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $36.15 million and approximately $165,833.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIMworld has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00069691 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.