Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Lowered to $416.00 at Susquehanna

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $424.00 to $416.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.42.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $358.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.40. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. FMR LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,798,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,743,803,000 after purchasing an additional 974,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 752,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,630,000 after purchasing an additional 489,192 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,904,000 after purchasing an additional 382,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.