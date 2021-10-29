Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 3,761 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,544,000 after purchasing an additional 51,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,185,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,151,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,068,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,545,000 after acquiring an additional 146,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.91.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

