Echo Street Capital Management LLC Sells 243 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB opened at $710.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $264.60 and a 52-week high of $759.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.95.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,344 shares of company stock worth $1,360,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

