1,291 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 114.3% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after buying an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after buying an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,212,000 after buying an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $309.99 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $214.93 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of -673.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

