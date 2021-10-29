Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after acquiring an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Redfin by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after acquiring an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Redfin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after acquiring an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,882,000 after acquiring an additional 67,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $52.38 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -209.52 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,583 shares of company stock worth $6,361,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

